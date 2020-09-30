Cop who fired shot that killed Breonna Taylor raising money to retire

One of the cops that was involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, is seeking to raise money for retirement. Myles Cosgrove is seeking to raise money from the Christian crowdfunding site, GiveSendGo, according to CNN.

“Myles’ reputation has been completely dismantled and the psychological trauma is something that he will have to cope with for the rest of his life,” Cosgrove says on the fundraising page.

But beyond his reputation, Cosgrove and the cops that were involved in Taylor’s death are viewed by many in the public as corrupt.

On March 13, Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Jonathan Mattingly entered Taylor’s apartment after obtaining a no-knock warrant. The officers fired more than 20 shots, killing Taylor. Taylor’s boyfriend reportedly fired one shot, striking Mattingly in the leg.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron claimed that officer Cosgrove fired the fatal shot, but was justified after Taylor’s boyfriend fired his 9mm handgun first, striking Mattingly.

“After breaching the door, Sgt. Mattingly was the first and only officer to enter the residence. Sgt. Mattingly identified two individuals standing beside one another at the end of the hall — a male and a female,” Cameron said. “In his statement, he says that the male was holding a gun, arms extended in a shooting stance.”

However, the ballistics report, which was not released until after the grand jury’s decision, concluded that “due to limited markings of comparative value, the 9mm bullet that hit and exited Mattingly was neither identified nor eliminated as having been fired from Walker’s gun.”

Taylor’s estate has yet to respond to Cosgrove’s attempt to raise money for retirement.