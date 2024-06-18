Kamala Harris wants to build a new tradition for the nation’s latest federal holiday, Juneteenth, which celebrates 250,000 Texas slaves being freed on June 19, 1865.

“One of the things I’ve issued as a call to action, I would invite everyone to participate in, is among the many ways that you celebrate Juneteenth, think about how you can ask just your neighbor or your cousin or somebody to make sure they’re registered to vote,” Harris said. “Let’s think of it as a day of action to register people to vote, as well.”

This, of course, is an election year. Beyond voting for the President, voting for other elected positions like county judge, county commissioners, and sheriffs all affect people’s day-to-day routines.

On the White House South Lawn for the past two summers, Harris and President Joe Biden have hosted a celebratory Juneteenth concert featuring HBCU marching bands, gospel choirs, singers, and even rappers like Method Man, who served in the role of the event’s emcee last year. Druski also attended last year’s concert and got some laughs from the attendees. One of the viral moments this year was Billy Porter attending and kissing Biden on his hand. Last year’s concert also included an appearance from Opal Lee, the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” and the 97-year-old was accompanied on stage by Harris.

“I was proud when I was the United States Senate to be one of the sponsors to make Juneteenth a federal holiday,” Harris said.

Harris spoke at The Rocket Foundation Summit 2024 at The Carter Center in Atlanta. The summit was for Quavo’s foundation on what would have been Takeoff’s 30th birthday.