Barnstorm Birmingham: A star-studded Juneteenth celebration at Rickwood Field

On June 19, Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, will host a spectacular Juneteenth celebration titled Barnstorm Birmingham. Presented by Major League Baseball (MLB) in collaboration with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s company, UNINTERRUPTED, this event promises to be a memorable occasion featuring a blend of sports, music, and entertainment.

Celebrity lineup

The event will showcase a star-studded lineup of celebrities and athletes, including:

Omari Hardwick – Actor known for “Power”

DC Young Fly – Comedian & Actor

Metro Boomin – Music Producer

CC Sabathia – Former Yankee and World Series Champion

Matt Barnes – Former NBA Champion and co-host of All the Smoke podcast

JR Smith – Former NBA Champion and current collegiate golfer

Lil Rel Howery – Comedian known for Get Out

Alycia Baumgardner – WBC and IBO female super featherweight champion

Jalen Milroe – Starting QB of the Alabama Crimson Tide

Dwight Freeney – Pro Football Hall of Famer

Ari Chambers – Founder of HighlightHER; host & writer, ESPN & Andscape

Phoebe Robinson – Comedian, Actor, Author, and Podcaster

Bubba Dub – Comedian

Ryan Howard – Former World Series Champion, All-Star & Most Valuable Player

Roy Wood Jr. – Comedian, Birmingham native

Stephen Jackson – Former NBA Champion, co-host of All the Smoke podcast

Sam Jay – Comedian & Actor

Terrell Owens – Football Hall of Famer

Jameis Winston – NFL Quarterback & former FSU star pitcher

Event highlights

The celebrities and athletes will compete in a softball game, with teams named after Alabama legends Willie Mays and Hank Aaron. The Say Heys, named after Mays, will face off against The Hammers, named after Aaron. Both baseball icons began their careers in the Negro Leagues before making their mark in the Major Leagues.

Music producer Metro Boomin will perform after the game, adding a musical flair to the festivities. The event will be filmed and aired on the MLB Network on June 20.

Ticket information

Tickets for Barnstorm Birmingham are available for $24. Fans can also purchase bundled tickets for three games taking place from June 18-20 at Rickwood Field, including MiLB at Rickwood, Barnstorm Birmingham, and MLB at Rickwood. In partnership with the City of Birmingham, MLB will provide free tickets to local youth and community groups.

Don’t miss this unique celebration of Juneteenth, blending sports, entertainment, and community spirit at the historic Rickwood Field.