Barnstorm Birmingham: A star-studded Juneteenth celebration at Rickwood Field

On June 19, Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, will host a spectacular Juneteenth celebration titled Barnstorm Birmingham. Presented by Major League Baseball (MLB) in collaboration with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s company, UNINTERRUPTED, this event promises to be a memorable occasion featuring a blend of sports, music, and entertainment.
Celebrity lineup
The event will showcase a star-studded lineup of celebrities and athletes, including:
Omari Hardwick – Actor known for “Power”
DC Young Fly – Comedian & Actor
Metro Boomin – Music Producer
CC Sabathia – Former Yankee and World Series Champion
Matt Barnes – Former NBA Champion and co-host of All the Smoke podcast
JR Smith – Former NBA Champion and current collegiate golfer
Lil Rel Howery – Comedian known for Get Out
Alycia Baumgardner – WBC and IBO female super featherweight champion
Jalen Milroe – Starting QB of the Alabama Crimson Tide
Dwight Freeney – Pro Football Hall of Famer
Ari Chambers – Founder of HighlightHER; host & writer, ESPN & Andscape
Phoebe Robinson – Comedian, Actor, Author, and Podcaster
Bubba Dub – Comedian
Ryan Howard – Former World Series Champion, All-Star & Most Valuable Player
Roy Wood Jr. – Comedian, Birmingham native
Stephen Jackson – Former NBA Champion, co-host of All the Smoke podcast
Sam Jay – Comedian & Actor
Terrell Owens – Football Hall of Famer
Jameis Winston – NFL Quarterback & former FSU star pitcher
Event highlights
The celebrities and athletes will compete in a softball game, with teams named after Alabama legends Willie Mays and Hank Aaron. The Say Heys, named after Mays, will face off against The Hammers, named after Aaron. Both baseball icons began their careers in the Negro Leagues before making their mark in the Major Leagues.
Music producer Metro Boomin will perform after the game, adding a musical flair to the festivities. The event will be filmed and aired on the MLB Network on June 20.
Ticket information
Tickets for Barnstorm Birmingham are available for $24. Fans can also purchase bundled tickets for three games taking place from June 18-20 at Rickwood Field, including MiLB at Rickwood, Barnstorm Birmingham, and MLB at Rickwood. In partnership with the City of Birmingham, MLB will provide free tickets to local youth and community groups.
Don’t miss this unique celebration of Juneteenth, blending sports, entertainment, and community spirit at the historic Rickwood Field.