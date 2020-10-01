Draya Michele brags on buying 1st home without getting any child support

Former reality TV star Draya Michele is celebrating the purchase of her first home in Los Angeles and accomplished the feat without the aid of any child support.

This comes after the former cast member on “Basketball Wives LA” split with longtime boyfriend Orlando Scandrick. She and the former Dallas Cowboys defensive back shared a home in the Los Angeles area with their son and another son of Michele’s from a previous relationship.

But now Michele, 35, has a home of her own and she couldn’t wait to show it off on Twitter and Instagram.

I really was grinding all these years. I can’t believe I bought a house. A Los Angeles property 🙀 — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) September 29, 2020

A social media user tried to throw shade at Michele’s momentous accomplishment, by saying she scraped together all the coins from her child support payments as a down payment on the home. But Draya quickly doused that flame.

I don’t receive a dime of support from anyone. Thank you. ❤️ — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) September 29, 2020

The Reading, Pennsylvania-born Michele, whose birth name is Andraya Michele Howard, also revealed that she got the reality TV itch again after taking a reprieve from the genre several years ago.

In August, Michele inked a deal with famed reality TV network Zeus to do a docu-series about her life as an entrepreneur in a series called “Doses of Draya.”

“I’ve been on a pretty incredible journey over the past decade, and I’m grateful to my fans who have been with me through the ups and downs,” Draya Michele said in a statement.

“As a woman of color, I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Zeus, a Black-owned streaming service, to share my story, and to let people into my daily life in a way I never really have before.”

Perhaps Michele’s sentiments about what she’s overcome can be summed up in her latest tweet.