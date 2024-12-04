NFL player Tyrod Taylor calls cops to evict Draya Michele

NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor called the police to evict ex-girlfriend and reality star Draya Michele and her children from his home.

According to the court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the New York Jets backup signal-caller filed to remove Michele from the mansion they had shared during their short-lived romance.

“On 11/20/2024, Ms. Howard received an alarming phone call from her children’s nanny while she was away on a business trip that the sheriffs were at the Subject Property to lock the occupants out of the Subject Property,” the filing read.

TMZ previously reported that Michele, 39, a former star on “Basketball Wives,” agreed to buy the home from Taylor for $3.2M. She also alleged in the court docs that the “home improvements or mortgage payments, would go toward the price of the home, whenever she decided to purchase it from Taylor.”

Today, however, Michele reportedly claims that Taylor, 35, filed an eviction notice with the court but she would be unaware of it. Because she never responded, Michele said Taylor was given a default judgment. Michele adds that Taylor was given permission to serve Michele the court papers but she says she never received them in the mail.

Because Michele and Taylor are very private, fans are not privy to what caused the split in 2023 after the two began dating in 2020, according to the New York Post.

Michele started Houston Rockets star Jalen Green soon thereafter in 2023. In May 2024, they welcomed a newborn girl into the world. Michele has 2 other children, including one with former NFL cornerback Orlando Scandrick.