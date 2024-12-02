Fans got an intimate glimpse into Quad Webb’s marriage and tumultuous divorce in previous seasons of “Married to Medicine.” Viewers are now able to see her rebound with her new beau, who is only known as “King.”

During Sunday’s episode, the author and philanthropist celebrated her 43rd birthday with a “Night in Paris” theme that included her castmates Simone Whitmore, Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris, Heavenly Kimes, Jackie Walters and Phaedra Parks.

While speaking on stage, Webb got emotional when she described the positive impact that King has had on her life.

“This is the reason why we’re here. This man paid for all of this,” Webb said during the episode. “I’m so grateful to have you,” she told her boyfriend. “He reassures me, he encourages, he wants to see me happy. He wants to upgrade for me. Thank you.”

Quad Webb reveals how she and King met

Webb met King about a year ago through a mutual friend.

“My man, my man, my man baby. This is my man. We met through a mutual friend. Someone introduced us, the energy he gave, I felt this man may like me. I said this is going to be my man and that night just continued to go and go and it’s still going,” she added.

Her man is also protective as he nearly got into a fistfight with Webb’s ex-husband, Gregory Lunceford.

‘Married to Medicine’ cast likes Quadd Webb’s beau

“I really like him. I really like him for Quad,” said Kimes on BravoTV.com. “He’s an intelligent guy, he’s mild-mannered. He’s very well-spoken. And he handles Quad like she needs to be handled. You know what I mean?”

Walters concurred with Kimes’ sentiments and added the gentleman is handsome.

“Honey, have you seen him?” she said. “He looks good.”

“We actually really, really enjoyed him. We love him for her. And so we thought that was a perfect match. I’m hoping one day we’ll get a wedding invitation. But we liked him a lot,” Walters added.

