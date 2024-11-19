Dr. Jackie Walters has leveraged the power and platform of the long-running TV series “Married to Medicine” (M2M) to edify America and change lives.

Walters, who is one of the founding cast members of the beloved, 11-year-old reality show, uses the exposure to access spaces and lives that she otherwise might not have.

The practicing OB-GYN says this is her raison d’tre, her life’s ministry.

“When I first joined the show, I didn’t know what to expect. What I did see early on on the show is that you can teach in all ways,” Walters told rolling out. “The show has allowed me to give back … I was able to change lives. So once I saw that I was using my own life as a teaching tool, then I was like, ‘Okay, this is my calling. This is my purpose. So women’s lives are being changed, so I feel like I’m in the right place.”

Walters is eternally grateful M2M producers allowed her to be authentic and never tried to doctor her personality. The two-time breast cancer survivor is also thankful that discussing her medical maladies and marital tumult on M2M has served as a powerful testimony of overcoming adversities.

“I wanted people to learn from them, so I shared all of my hurt, my pain, my laughter … I wanted the world to see that good people make bad decisions and that I used what was right for me and my family,” Walters explained to rolling out.

“So whatever I’ve been through, whether it was breast cancer, infertility, infidelity, whether it’s been, you know, trouble in friendships … is just to use my life to allow others to see what to do, and in some cases, Terry, what not to do.”

Though Walters has been practicing medicine since 1997 and boasts an impressive clientele that includes the Braxton singers, rapper T.I., and singers Usher and Kandi Burruss, Walters has different metrics to measure success.

“I can impact the lives, and that’s what I call success,” Walters said. “So a lot of people equate success to money and cars and things, and of course, that’s great. And you know, financial comfort is great, but it allows me to use my life to make other people better. I’ve met people, [including] the Vice President of the United States [Kamala Harris]. I’ve been able to hold hands and see her face to face. I never would have [had that] had it not been for ‘Married to Medicine.'”

Continuing, Walters added, “I’ve had people to come and see me for help that needed help that couldn’t get help anywhere else in real life. So the show has just allowed me to be better and to make lives better.”

“Married to Medicine” season 11 will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.