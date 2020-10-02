Dr. Dre wins in court as judge rejects estranged wife’s $1.5 million request

Dr. Dre and his estranged wife, Nicole Young, are in the midst of a heated and very public divorce that took a turn in the iconic producer’s direction yesterday, Oct. 1. The judge in their case rejected Nicole’s request for $1.5 million, which included a variety of expenses she deems necessary. Among them is security, which Mrs. Young reportedly says she needs because she is receiving death threats, according to TMZ.

The judge also reportedly denied her request to accelerate her claim that the NWA founding member should fork over $5 million for her lawyer fees and other random expenses.

Nicole’s requests were reportedly denied because she fired the security team Dre put in place for her. She claims that he is too controlling and he threatened to fire the team for not following his orders. Dre’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, told the judge that he is still willing to pay her expenses, including security, even if it is a team she hires herself. The judge agreed on the condition that if Mrs. Young does commission a private security company, it does not cost more than Dre was paying previously.

Nicole’s lawyers also asked the judge to move their court proceedings up from January to this month and that request was denied as well.