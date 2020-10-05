Jordyn Woods describes what she’ll post on her new OnlyFans account

Social media sensation Jordyn Woods has announced she is joining the meteorically rising OnlyFans platform.

Kylie Jenner’s former BFF has skyrocketed in international brand recognition since her imprudent intimate contact with Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, in February 2019 got her excommunicated from the famous reality TV family.

Now Woods, 23, is looking to take her game to the next level. And she believes OnlyFans platform, which is notorious for being a site for sex workers and others to reveal racy or explicit material, can help her show more of her authentic self.

“[I’m] not coming on there to take away from anything that [sex workers or anyone on the platform] already built. I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves.” Woods told Complex exclusively.

“Growing up, I’ve been shamed a lot. Being a curvy girl, being young and seeing the skinny girls wear short shorts because it’s hot outside, but I want to put on shorts and it’s provocative, or I want to put on a tank top and it’s provocative.”

Woods, who is now officially dating NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, 24, said she’s teaming up with Steven Gomillion, one of her “absolute favorite photographers,” to sculpt some dynamic and artsy posts.

“We’re creating art on here; we’re not posting just random selfies,” she said. “There’s going to be really edgy, iconic photos of me on there, and it felt like OnlyFans was the right platform to launch this project because it’s completely different than anything that I’ve ever done.”