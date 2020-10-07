Jacob Blake released from hospital after being shot in the back 7 times by cop

Jacob Blake has been released from a hospital after almost dying from gunshots by a cop. On Oct. 7, Blake was released from the hospital, according to CNN.

After being released, Blake was transferred to a spinal rehabilitation center in Chicago where he will continue his recovery.

On Aug. 23, Blake’s shooting was captured by a cellphone. After police responded to a domestic situation, officers can be seen on the video speaking with Blake near an SUV. Witnesses told authorities that Blake was attempting to break up a fight between two women.

At some point during the conversation, Blake walked away as police officers grabbed his shirt and ordered him to the ground. Blake opened his car door and an officer, who has yet to be identified, fired seven shots in Blake’s direction.

Video of the shooting eventually went viral, leading to protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and across the nation.

On Aug. 25, a teenaged terrorist, Kyle Rittenhouse, who was armed with assault rifles, shot and killed several people where Black Lives Matter protestors gathered. Rittenhouse is currently in jail awaiting trial on murder and aggravated assault.

The officers involved in Blake’s shooting have been placed on administrative leave.