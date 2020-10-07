Kelly Rowland shows off baby bump on cover of ‘Women’s Health’ (photos)

Kelly Rowland is excited to bring another life into the world, despite pushing 40 and being unsettled by the current sociopolitical turmoil and the coronavirus pandemic.

“We (Rowland and her husband) had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,'” Rowland told Women’s Health magazine.

Well, apparently it happened right away, with Rowland learning that she was expecting.

SURPRISE!! My @WomensHealthMag cover issue is online now and on newsstands next week! pic.twitter.com/JRdg9NAmrn — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) October 7, 2020

Rowland, 39, who graces the cover of the November issue of Women’s Health, told the magazine that she takes pride in remaining in good health, mentally and physically, as she inches closer to her next decade on Earth.

“But you still want to remind people that life is important,” said Rowland, who also has a 5-year-old son, Titan Jewell, with husband Tim Weatherspoon. “And being able to have a child … I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

.@KELLYROWLAND is WH's November cover star—and surprise, she's expecting her second child! 💕 The singer opens up about being pregnant in a pandemic, parenting, and taking a moment to breathe: https://t.co/pQF7ALgIGf pic.twitter.com/6RzoCG4sOO — Women's Health (@WomensHealthMag) October 7, 2020

Celebrity provides little immunity from the ills of society, and Rowland admitted that the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day — and the subsequent national uprising — affected her in a profound and visceral way.

“I’d just put Titan to bed,” she said of learning about Floyd “I got into the shower, and I had this real hard, ugly, deep cry. Because I promised to protect my kid. That was the main thing I was thinking about: protecting this little innocence.”