Cardi B defends husband Offset even as she files for divorce

Cardi B may be filing for a divorce from her estranged husband Offset, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still have love for him or doesn’t appreciate what he did for her career.

Cardi B, 27, felt compelled to clap back at a fan on Twitter who called Offset “a bad man.”

In fact, the “WAP” hitmaker, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, explains that she is eternally grateful that Offset helped save her pockets without ever asking for anything in return.

“He a dumb— not a bad man,” Cardi responded about Offset on Twitter before deleting it, according to Complex magazine. “…cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not.”

As rolling out reported, Cardi shocked the entertainment world when she, seemingly out of nowhere, filed for divorce from Offset in September after nearly three years of marriage. The couple secretly wed in October 2017 and welcomed their first child into the world, Kulture, the following year.

Interestingly enough, when Cardi posted onto her Instagram account that she is now “single, bad and rich,” Offset was one of 7 million people who liked the post.