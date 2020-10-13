Kanye West promises to ‘build a stronger country’ in 1st campaign ad (video)

Kanye West has promised to “build a stronger country” in his first presidential campaign advertisement.

The 43-year-old rapper announced his intent to run for president of the United States in the upcoming November election back in July, and on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, just three weeks before the election takes place, West published his first campaign ad on social media.

The 80-second video shows West stood in front of a black and white American flag and sees the “Bound 2” hitmaker discuss his desire to “revive” America’s “commitment to faith.”

He says in the clip: “To live up to our dream, we must have vision. We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored. We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other. To encourage each other, to help each other, lift up each other.”

West then claims he will help the American public improve the country by “building stronger families”, which he called the “building blocks of society.”

He added: “We have to act on faith, with assured knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things. We will build a stronger country by building stronger families. Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation. By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation and the kind of people God intends us to be.”

The video then finished with the word “vote” on the screen, followed by the phrase “2020 vision.”

West failed to make the ballot in all 50 states after announcing his intent to run in July, but the “Heartless” rapper’s name can still be considered a write-in in many states across America.

The 2020 U.S. presidential election will take place on Nov. 3.

Watch West’s ad below.