Plies warns Black folks to not be fooled by proposed $500B ‘Platinum Plan’

Social media went into a frenzy after the revelation that Ice Cube played a role in helping the current presidential administration with its proposal known as “The Platinum Plan.”

Florida rapper Plies was one of many who weighed in on the news.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, Katrina Pierson, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, announced that the rapper helped with “The Platinum Plan,” a $500 billion package proposed by Republicans to help the Black community.

“Shout out to Ice Cube for his willingness to work with the Trump campaign on The Platinum Plan,” Pierson wrote.

Cube, who is nonpartisan, posted a video on social media on Oct. 11 and stated that he met with Republicans and Democrats to discuss a plan for Black America.

Plies responded with the following tweet: “If you think a racist gonna give Black people $500 billion. You just as stupid as the person that told that to you.”

Several policies implemented by the current presidential administration have been counterproductive to the progression of Blacks in America. In July 2020, the current administration rolled back the Obama-era “Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing” regulations to halt housing discrimination.

Furthermore, what can be considered as discriminatory language was used by the current president, who tweeted that rolling back the regulation would allow “people living their suburban lifestyle dream to no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low-income housing built in your neighborhood … Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down.”

The current administration also recently attacked diversity-based training and hiring by the federal government that could hurt Blacks in the workplace. According to The Associated Press, the labor department created a new hotline to investigate complaints about anti-racism training sessions that the current president called “anti-American” and “blame-focused.”

Author and social critic Touré shared his views on Twitter, adding, “Did Cube get Trump to at least admit that systemic racism is real? If no, then what are we even talking about.”