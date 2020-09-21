 Skip to content

Ice Cube’s son slams UFC star who called LeBron James a ‘coward’

By Terry Shropshire | September 21, 2020 |

O’Shea Jackson Jr. (left to right) and O’Shea Jackson Sr., better known as Ice Cube, with director F. Gary Gray at the “Straight Outta Compton” VIP screening at Regal Studios Atlantic Station in Atlanta (Photo credit: Robin Lori for Steed Media Service)

Ice Cube’s eldest son O’Shea Jackson Jr. scored a verbal knockout against UFC fighter Colby Covington on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, after Covington took shots at LeBron James for his political stances.

Covington had just defeated Tyron Woodley in the UFC Fight Night on Saturday evening. During the post-game press conference, Covington dedicated his victory to the first responders and military service members while blasting the “woke athletes” like King James, who Covington called a “spineless coward.”

Jackson became aware of Covington’s comments through a short video disseminated by actor Michael Rapaport on his Twitter account:

Jackson’s response to Covington was quick and vicious.

“F— you Colby Covington. Vote for who you wanna vote for. Praise who you wanna praise. That part don’t matter to me. When I hear you say ‘these woke athletes’. It tells me ‘Black athletes’ or ‘athletes who care about the advancement of black people in this country’. Unnecessary.”

Later on Sunday, after the Lakers won game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, James also responded with a subtle jab at Covington:

Jackson wasn’t finished with Covington. Not even close.

 

 

Jackson added: “And he may be trolling. This may be ‘what he does’. And that’s fine, but keep that heel s— in yo sport. I hope you see it Lebron and I hope it pushes you to win the championship and put your face EEEEEVVVEERRRYYYWWWWHHHHEEERRRREEEE!!!! Remind him everyday. Maybe he can wake up.”



