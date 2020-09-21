Ice Cube’s son slams UFC star who called LeBron James a ‘coward’

Ice Cube’s eldest son O’Shea Jackson Jr. scored a verbal knockout against UFC fighter Colby Covington on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, after Covington took shots at LeBron James for his political stances.

Covington had just defeated Tyron Woodley in the UFC Fight Night on Saturday evening. During the post-game press conference, Covington dedicated his victory to the first responders and military service members while blasting the “woke athletes” like King James, who Covington called a “spineless coward.”

Jackson became aware of Covington’s comments through a short video disseminated by actor Michael Rapaport on his Twitter account:

Rambling, ridiculous, rudimentary but the worst part… got me feeling like this will push the Lakers harder to the championship. Damn you "Cowboy" MAGA Milking it for the Grampic.twitter.com/dDhP1LyhQw — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 20, 2020

Jackson’s response to Covington was quick and vicious.

“F— you Colby Covington. Vote for who you wanna vote for. Praise who you wanna praise. That part don’t matter to me. When I hear you say ‘these woke athletes’. It tells me ‘Black athletes’ or ‘athletes who care about the advancement of black people in this country’. Unnecessary.”

Later on Sunday, after the Lakers won game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, James also responded with a subtle jab at Covington:

Lakers’ LeBron James on critics: “Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d s—- their pants.” pic.twitter.com/QjhIoKomyV — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 21, 2020

Jackson wasn’t finished with Covington. Not even close.

Either way I know he just wants the attention. It’s an extreme version of the Mayweather marketing technique. It just really upset me because of @MichaelRapaport hahaha. So ima go back to my breakfast and watching old episodes of Duck Dynasty lmfao — Stone Cold Shea Jackson (@OsheaJacksonJr) September 20, 2020

Lmao “akthletes?” Lmfao https://t.co/SOFbl4DAMd — Stone Cold Shea Jackson (@OsheaJacksonJr) September 20, 2020

Matter of fact. Maybe Lebron can build another school to teach that moron covington somethin. — Stone Cold Shea Jackson (@OsheaJacksonJr) September 20, 2020

Jackson added: “And he may be trolling. This may be ‘what he does’. And that’s fine, but keep that heel s— in yo sport. I hope you see it Lebron and I hope it pushes you to win the championship and put your face EEEEEVVVEERRRYYYWWWWHHHHEEERRRREEEE!!!! Remind him everyday. Maybe he can wake up.”