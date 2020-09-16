LeBron James sets 2 records with his latest All-NBA selection

When LeBron James was named to the All-NBA team on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, the Los Angeles Lakers leader broke an all-time league record while extending another one.

King James, 35, joined the likes of teammate Anthony Davis and James Harden — the latter of whom he just vanquished in the second round of the playoffs — on the All-NBA First Team, according to NBA on TNT.

Presenting the 2019-20 All-NBA First Team ⭐️ 🔹James Harden

🔹Luka Doncic

🔹LeBron James

🔹Giannis Antetokounmpo

🔹Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/612tRSEqhN — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 16, 2020

In the process of James’ All-NBA selection, the 35-year-old Akron, Ohio native set a couple of milestones that may not be broken in the foreseeable future.

First, King James has been elected to the All-NBA team for all but one of his 17 seasons while leading the league in assists for the first time in his career.

Secondly, and most importantly, LBJ was elected to the team for the 16th time. That breaks the all-time record that was set by fellow Lakers legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the late Kobe Bryant and San Antonio Spurs great Tim Duncan.

All-NBA Team selections: LeBron James (16)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (15)

Kobe Bryant (15)

Tim Duncan (15) A new NBA record 👑 pic.twitter.com/i2gn3m3FOm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 16, 2020

Thirdly, James was also selected first-team of the All-NBA squad for the 13th time in his career, extending a record he already owns. In 2018-19, when James went down with a debilitating groin injury and played sparingly during the rest of the season, he was named to the third team.

Here is the All-NBA second team: guards Chris Paul and Damian Lillard; forwards Pascal Siakam and Kawhi Leonard; and center Nikola Jokic.

The All-NBA third team is comprised of: guards Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook; forwards Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler; and center Rudy Gobert.