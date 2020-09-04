Lebron James confused and defiant about Scottie Pippen comparison

Lebron James is universally considered the best player in basketball by most pundits and a legion of hardcore hoop fans. Truth be told, James has been the focal point for every team he’s played on since high school.

So when former Duke standout and Chicago Bulls point guard, Jay Williams, compared James to Scottie Pippen, perhaps the most talented second-best player in the history of basketball, he was understandably confused. James responded to a Tweet from Williams, wondering what he had to do with an argument that centered around the reigning MVP and Milwaukee Bucks forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Williams was sharing his thoughts on a tweet that another former pro, Richard Jefferson, made, claiming the Bucks superstar is not ready to lead a team on a championship title run.

So LeBron was a Pippen with D Wade once. Nothing wrong with that until you get over the hump. https://t.co/exAjQ3uOW4 — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) September 3, 2020

James caught wind of the tweet and posted the following response: “Explain to me what the f– I gotta do with this subject matter! I’m over here minding my d— business preparing for Houston. And by the way I ain’t never been nobody but my d— self! 👑 Sh–!”

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their quest for an 17th championship this evening, Sept. 4, as they open up their semi-final series against the Houston Rockets in Orlando, Florida.