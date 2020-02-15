Common wins MVP at celebrity game during All-Star 2020 in Chicago

Spice Adams and Common (Laud A. Okoh of Snap at You Photography)

Common and Chance the Rapper (Photo credit: Laud A. Okoh of Snap at You Photography)

Common represented for the home team by winning MVP at this year’s All-Star Celebrity Game on Feb. 14, 2020, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Common’s team, coached by Michael Wilbon crushed Chance the Rapper’s team, coached by Stephen A. Smith with a score of 62-47.

Common wore No. 25 as a tribute to Ben Wilson, a high school basketball star who was gunned down as a teenager in Chicago. Common is no stranger to the game; as a child, he was a ball-boy for the Chicago Bulls. In 2010, he played an NBA athlete who was injured during the 2009 All-Star Game in the movie Just Wright alongside Queen Latifah.

Lil Rel, Hannibal Burress, Spice Adams and NBA legends Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson were all there on behalf of their hometown Chicago. Former Chicago Bulls stars Horace Grant and Nate Robinson were revealed as secret players during the course of the event. Arnie Duncan, the former U.S. Secretary of Education, showcased his exceptional skills during the night’s festivities. Ultimately, the night belonged to Common and his team.

Common scored 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Check out a few pictures in the gallery above.

🏆 M V P @common 🏆 Common's all-around performance (10 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 4 STL) helps Team Wilbon defeat Team Stephen A., 62-47, in the #RufflesCelebGame. pic.twitter.com/IqG6pJ6Xc4 — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 15, 2020

Team Wilbon (Home)

Captain: Common (rapper, actor)

Bad Bunny (recording artist)

Hannibal Buress (actor, comedian)

Kane Brown (four-time AMA Award-winning artist)

Jon Batiste (musician, bandleader of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)

Alex Moffat (actor and comedian, “Saturday Night Live”)

Chef José Andrés (chef and humanitarian)

Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer)

Jidenna (recording artist)

Chelsea Gray (WNBA)

Quentin Richardson (NBA legend)

Team Stephen A. (Away)

Captain: Chance The Rapper (rapper)

Quavo (rapper)

Taylor Bennett (rapper)

LaRoyce Hawkins (actor, “Chicago PD”)

Anthony “Spice” Adams (Aka, Cream E. Biggums, actor, comedian, former NFL defensive tackle)

Marc Lasry (co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks)

Ronnie 2K (marketing director at 2K Sports)

Katelyn Ohashi (gymnast)

Lil Rel Howery (actor-comedian)

A’ja Wilson (WNBA)

Darius Miles (NBA legend)