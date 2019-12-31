Angela Rye explains why she and Common broke up, again (video)

CNN political analyst Angela Rye broke it down for the fans on the reason she and legendary rapper Common broke up yet again for what was probably the final time.

Speaking on her “Kwanzaa Edition: 2019 Year in Review” podcast, Rye, 40, fielded questions about why she and Common, born Lonnie Corant Jaman Shuka Rashid Lynn, 47, had an amicable parting of ways.

The couple began dating in the summer of 2017. They broke up in March of 2018, but rekindled their romance in the summer of 2019. However, the two split up just two months later and this time it seems final. Fans recall that Rye appeared at the Tyler Perry Studios grand opening alone and sensed that something was not right with the couple.

It is all pretty simple, Rye explained. She wants to have children but Common does not. The “Glory” rapper, who also starred in films like Barbershop and American Gangster, already has an adult daughter who is currently in law school.

“We had been talking for about two months about let’s see where things go because I’m leaning toward ‘I want kids’ and he was leaning toward ‘I don’t know,’ ” she said. Rye also added that she took the answer of “I don’t know” as a “no” but that the Common didn’t want to hurt her feelings.

“He said ‘I don’t know if I want to have kids.’ So I said, ‘I don’t know what else there is to talk about.’ I think it was an impeccable parting of ways. We’re very clear about the fact that we were not aligned in those interests. We will always be friends. He’s a really good person.”

Rye continues to glow when she speaks of Common, but she has clearly moved and is reportedly dating restaurateur and father of three Karim Webb.

Common, meanwhile, is reportedly dating actress Tiffany Haddish, although no one has any receipts to confirm the relationship at this time.

Check out Rye’s complete podcast below. She begins speaking about Common at about the 1:14:00 mark.