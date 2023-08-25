On Aug. 24, Donald Trump was booked at Fulton County Jail after being indicted by District Attorney Fani Willis for alleged conspiracy to alter the results of the 2020 election.

Many people were against Willis’ actions, which led to outrage from numerous parties, including one group that called themselves “Blacks for Trump.”

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was mistaken for Willis as a crowd of Trump supporters hurled verbal insults at her while she was on the scene of the former president turning himself in.

In an interview with CNN, Bottoms shared how she was being treated when people saw her. “We saw these supporters out here earlier who, when they saw security lining up, were chanting ‘lock her up’ and chanting Fani Willis’ name,” CNN host Kaitlan Collins said.

“When I pulled up, they thought that I was Fani and they started chanting that at me as well, and just walking through the crowd there was a lot of hatred out there,” Bottoms said. “They thought that I was Fani Willis. Imagine that. A lot of hatred and really bad energy out here. but when you sign up for public service, you don’t get to pick and choose your good days and your bad days.