Molson Coors discusses a new ‘Approach to Innovation’ at RIDE Con 2020

RIDE Con is rolling out’s annual skill building conference that brings together innovative influencers in media, business, entertainment and technology. This year’s conference was held virtually on Sept. 25 – 26 and was aimed at empowering the next generation of digital leaders. This year’s theme was ‘Culture Coders for Change’ with an overall mission of underscoring Professional Evolution.

The Approach to Innovation session was a unique session held this year that was sponsored by Molson Coors. This session highlighted the importance of innovation and centered around how to be innovative in the process of producing products to sell and bringing them to market.

Molson Coors lent several of their brightest innovation team members to shed light on their respective process. Brittany Lanier, senior manager of Marketing Innovation Beyond Beer; Blake Lopezzo, director of Marketing Insights, Innovation; and Jason Pratt, director of Marketing Beverage, Innovation all conducted an insightful discussion around innovation with rolling out’s CEO Munson Steed.

Take a look at the session to gain more insights on how to approach innovation in business.