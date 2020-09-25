5 most anticipated moments of the virtual 2020 RIDE Conference

The 4th annual Rolling Out Innovation Digital Entertainment Conference will be virtual in 2020, but attendees will still have an opportunity to gain expertise from leaders in business, technology, sports, music and film.

On Sept. 25 and 26, the 2020 RIDE Conference will take place virtually and can be attended by purchasing tickets HERE.

“RIDE Con grants young executives, students, and community leaders access to industry leaders, cultural influencers, and content creators to collaborate on providing solutions and templates for success,” said RIDE founder Munson Steed, CEO of Steed Media Group and publisher of rolling out.

Here are five must-see moments at the 2020 RIDE Conference:

RIDE Star Studio Awards with Master P and Goodie Mob

On Sept. 26, the RIDE Star Studio Awards will honor the legacy of legends Master P, Goodie Mob, and Theron.

CEO-to-CEO with Dame Dash

Dame Dash shares his insight on ownership in the industries of music, film, TV, and art. Dash will speak on Sept. 26.

Building a Relationship with your Banker

When it comes to starting a business or purchasing a home, your relationship with a bank could be the difference between success and failure. In this panel, sponsored by COMERICA, Irv Ashford, Jr., Dr. Ken Harris, Mo Corker, and Larry Reed, share tips on how to better build communications with a banker to gain access to capital.

Changing the Rules of the Game/The Evolution of the Black Sports Professional.

Sports and politics have intersected in numerous ways in 2020. On Sept. 25, ESPN’s Marc Spears leads a panel to discuss the aspects of race, society, and ownership in sports. On Sept. 26, Trajan Langdon, Swin Cash and Keia Clark will also tackle diversity in the executive ranks in sports with the “The Evolution of the Black Sports Professional.”

For Colored Girls Who Considered Politics

With the most important election in history taking place in about 40 days, the impact of the political climate will be discussed by Donna Brazille, Cora Masters Barry, Mignon Moore, and Leah Daughtery.

Other notable appearances include Spectacular, Yandy Smith, Ryan Leslie, Sukihanna, Lyrica, Pretty Vee, Lil Zay, Chef Ahki and more.