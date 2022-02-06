Vincent Bohanan thinks the younger generation has a place in ministry

Vincent Bohanan is the pastor of The Winner’s Assembly and choir director of Sound of Victory, which is comprised of members under the age of 30 years old. They have mastered the generational divide by reaching back to the days of traditional gospel choir music and bringing it into the new millennium. Bohanan’s new album, Live From Chicago, puts this gift on full display.

What would you say is the difference between your first and second albums?

We’ve grown so much. When we came together eight years ago, we were all coming out of our teenage years. So we were in our early 20s, and just all over the place. But for this album, we’re a lot older. We have really matured in our sound. The songs are still great songs and are real church choir songs for your praise team and your church. But I would say most of all, we have really come into this new way of singing and really bringing forth what we do in such a greater way.

Why is it important for the younger generation to have a place in ministry?

I think it’s so important. As the Word says, they call the young because they’re strong. We have some strong people in our generation, strong-minded people, strong-willed people, strong people that know what they want to do in their life. I think it’s so important to use the young people because, at the end of the day, this has to keep on moving. After I’m not here anymore, after you’re not here anymore. We have to make sure that the messages and the songs are still alive for the next generation and the generations that come after us. And so we’ve got to keep gospel music alive. And so I believe, if we continue to teach, if we continue to really apply what was taught to us, this will become a generation-after-generation type [of] movement.

