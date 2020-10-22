NBA Youngboy says he wants a baby with Reginae Carter, her ex YFN Lucci reacts

As if he doesn’t have enough drama in his life, rap star NBA Youngboy is making waves with his latest single, on which he announces he’d like to make a baby with reality TV star Reginae Carter.

Not surprisingly, that revelation incited an angry, profanity-laced denouncement from Carter’s ex-boyfriend, YFN Lucci.

Rumor has it that Lucci and Carter have been creeping back with each other on the low. Therefore, Lucci’s manhood is being threatened by a rival rapper who wants to impregnate his one-time girlfriend.

Youngboy, 20, dropped Carter’s name on his latest track, “The Story of O.J.”, a timely tune that touches upon topics such as “new age slavery.” However, the subject matter that caught fans’ attention was the part about Toya Wright’s daughter, Reginae.

“I’m trying to convince Fee (his manager) to tell Reginae how big s— gon’ get if we have a baby,” YoungBoy rapped. “But I’m serious though.”

Interesting life goals for the 21-year-old Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden. YoungBoy reportedly is already the father of at least five children. Girlfriend Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather, recently announced she is pregnant with his child, too.

It seems that YoungBoy has slim chances of accomplishing his goal since Carter swore off rappers after her bitter breakup with YFN Lucci. And she said she will not date another man with multiple children. Lucci has four kids of his own.

Nevertheless, Lucci, who was born Rayshawn Lamar Bennett 29 years ago in Atlanta, responded with a little fire at YoungBoy’s public pronouncement through The Shade Room.

“Boi a real b— in person,” Lucci retorted in the comments section of the publication’s Instagram post, followed by a few laugh emojis.

Flip the page to check out the video for “The Story of O.J.”