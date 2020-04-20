Some fans concerned about NBA YoungBoy’s mental state after troubling tweet

Fans are legitimately concerned for NBA YoungBoy’s mental well-being.

YoungBoy, who has been on an emotional roller coaster for the past few years due to scrapes with the law and near-fatal encounters, is giving some of his fans a scare as he posted this simple but chilling tweet:

Suicide¿ — NBA YOUNGBOY (@GGYOUNGBOY) April 19, 2020

As you can recall, YoungBoy, 20, became embroiled in a felonious assault case when his girlfriend, Iyanna Mayweather, reportedly stormed into his house and stabbed the mother of his child, Lapattra Jacobs, a couple of weeks ago, according to the Miami Herald.

The Baton Route, Louisiana-born YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, also was shot near the Rolling Loud festival in suburban Miami in May 2019. The bullet missed the van he and his girlfriend were riding in and struck and killed a parking attendant by accident, reported CapitalXtra.com.

Hours before the disturbing YoungBoy tweet, he also beseeched fans to care for their mental and physical health in these turbulent times.

This is not the first time the “Bandit” rapper has done this. The Jasmine BRAND also screenshot a disquieting tweet from two years ago from YoungBoy that read, “just need to hurry up in (sic) die so this s— can be over.”

Fans immediately stormed YoungBoy’s Twitter spot on Monday morning, April 20, 2020, to gauge the rising rapper’s emotional equilibrium.

I feel as if everyone commenting on this lost should either be offering prayers or some actual guidance. This man need to be surrounded by love cause you can clearly see the pain in his eyes. Don’t let the devil take over 😩 — tatyana (@fucktvty) April 19, 2020

IT BETTER BE A NEW SONG COMING OUT CALLED THAT. — KARRENA🕷 (@itskarrenaDUH) April 19, 2020

U buggin this better be a name of a song — cofnz (@ebkrob) April 19, 2020

LORD PLEASE BRING 2018 and 2017 YB BACK HE WAS HAPPY 😔🤦🏽‍♀️ — NETT (@Queenxnett) April 19, 2020

Chill tf out mane got 5 kids to look after — Jaycobe Bryant (@jb_gotti) April 19, 2020