NBA YoungBoy’s mother threatens those who would come after him

NBA YoungBoy’s mother had some strong words for anyone daring to throw shade at her son in the aftermath of his girlfriend’s arrest for allegedly stabbing the mother of his child.

Sherhonda Gaulden, YoungBoy’s mother, issued a stern and menacing warning to the rapper’s enemies during an expletive-filled speech on Instagram Live that they’d better keep their distance.

As rolling out previously reported, Floyd Mayweather’s daughter YaYa has been charged with felonious assault after storming YoungBoy’s Houston home and stabbing the mother of his child in both arms, requiring immediate surgery. Afterward, imprisoned rapper Kodak Black blasted YoungBoy, and the two rivals lit up IG with their profane exchanges.

Others bitterly criticized YoungBoy, 20, for that and other episodes of drama in his young life. Therefore, his mother channeled her inner lioness protecting her cub and delivered a message to anybody trying to mess with her son. While she said she told him not to start any beefs, she also said she instructed him to be unmerciful if someone comes at him.

“Don’t talk about my child. Guess what, that’s a grown man over there. That’s a grown man over there. I promise you, I don’t want my child running behind nobody, going looking for nobody. Don’t do none of that. I don’t want my child doing none of that,” she said on the Instagram Live video, according to The Shade Room.

“But I’m telling this to any motherf—ing body that got breath in their body: if you go to him, he better let every motherf—ing bullet out he got in his gun and he better reload it and let that out again. If you looking for trouble, you’ll get it.”

