NBA Youngboy arrested in Louisiana

NBA Youngboy may be facing an indefinite leave of absence from the rap game and his lavish lifestyle. He has been arrested in his Louisiana hometown on several felony drug and gun charges that could land the rapper in prison for years.

Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was taken into custody by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, on three felonies: drug possession, drug distribution, felon in possession of a firearm, and stolen firearms charges in Baton Rouge, an 80-mile drive northwest of New Orleans.

WAFB9 in Baton Rouge reports that Youngboy was arrested in a home along with 16 others who also face similar felony charges.

The “No Smoke” emcee’s attorney, however, believes his client will be exonerated of all charges after the investigation has been completed.

“Kentrell is not guilty of any crimes,” the rapper’s attorney, James Manasseh, said in a statement released Tuesday, Sept. 29, obtained by WAFB9. “There’s nothing in the report that indicates that he did anything wrong. They arrested several people and there was no indication that he had any guns or drugs on him at the time of the arrest. I ultimately believe he will be found innocent in all of this.”

The rapper, who doesn’t turn 21 until Oct. 21, has had a very active young adulthood. He was just released from jail last year after being caught up in a shootout near the Rolling Loud Festival in suburban Miami, TMZ notes.

Earlier this year, Youngboy had his Houston home busted into by Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Iyanna “YaYa” Mayweather, who then fought and stabbed one of the mothers of Youngboy’s children in the kitchen. And, on Monday, Yaya Mayweather announced on TikTok that she’s pregnant with his baby.