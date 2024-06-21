Travis Scott selling mug shot merchandise

Travis Scott is turning his run-in with the law into a fashion statement by selling T-shirts featuring his mug shot.

The “Sicko Mode” hitmaker was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing after an early morning warning on Thursday, June 20. Never one to miss a marketing opportunity, Scott has swiftly added a new item to the merchandise section of his website.

The “Free the Rage Tee” proudly displays Scott’s mug shot in the center, with the phrase “It’s Miami” emblazoned underneath, a nod to his candid comment to the cops post-arrest.

A portion of proceeds from this stylish tee will go to the Cactus Jack Foundation, which aims to “empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long-term success.”

Local news outlet WSVN reports that the “Highest in the Room” rapper was living up to his lyrics on a charter boat at the Miami Beach Marina. The boat’s owner called the police, requesting that Scott leave between midnight and 1 a.m.

“He was drunk, causing a disturbance, and asked to leave multiple times. [Scott] became irate, screaming profanities, left, and returned to disturb some more,” a police spokesperson told the TV station.

TMZ obtained a police report stating that officers responded to a fight on one of the boats. Upon arrival, they found Scott in a heated debate with the yacht’s occupants. Despite the heated rhetoric, the person who reported him just wanted him off the boat.

Police began escorting Scott away, with him reportedly hurling obscenities the whole way. After a brief intermission, he returned five minutes later, attempting to reboard, which led to his second curtain call — and his arrest.

Scott’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, insists the incident was all a big “misunderstanding.”

“Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding. There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution,” he stated.

Because, at the end of the day, nothing says “misunderstanding” like a late-night nautical escapade and a T-shirt to remember it by.