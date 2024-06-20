Embattled rapper Travis Scott was apprehended following an early morning episode of alleged drunkenness aboard a yacht in Miami Beach, Fla., according to multiple media reports.

Houston-born Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was charged with disorderly intoxication and trespassing in the South Beach section of the island city of Miami Beach, according to the police report obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

A person on the boat notified the Miami Beach Police Department that Scott was behaving erratically and wanted the rapper to vacate the premises.

“On scene, [I] could sense a strong smell of alcohol coming from the defendant’s breath. Officers spoke to the complainant who stated that he did not want to press charges and just wanted the defendant off of the vessel,” the affidavit stated.

On his way out, Scott reportedly “yelled obscenities” but then retreated to his car and took off.

The arrest happened when police said, “The defendant returned approximately five minutes after Officer Rodriguez observed the defendant walking back toward the vessel.” Scott reportedly “began yelling once again, becoming erratic, disturbing the peace of the occupants of the marina and nearby residential buildings.”

Scott was then taken into custody.

“The defendant later admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and stated ‘It’s Miami.’ ”

Scott was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail at 4:35 a.m. and was later released on a $650 bond.

Various outlets reported that Scott was later seen at the airport.

Afterward, Scott seemed to nonchalantly dismiss the episode with a one-word response for his 12 million followers on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He also hinted that he’s about to blow off a lot of steam.

Scott, the former boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, made international headlines in 2021 when fans were trampled during a stampede at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. Ten0 people were killed and a score of others suffered serious injuries.