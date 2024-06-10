The White House went viral recently for its music selection.

On June 8, Michael, whose username on X is @Plz_Relax_, posted the White House lighting up in sync with Travis Scott and Playboi Carti‘s hit single “FE!N.” He said Drake‘s “Wants and Needs,” which features Lil Baby, was also played.

The White House is playing music right now to drown out protestors? pic.twitter.com/TSYKICm640 — Michae| (@Plz_Relax_) June 9, 2024

The post went viral because people were shocked to hear a hip-hop song played that loud in front of the White House, but there might be a reason behind it.

Michael shared that he was out there with Palestine protestors, who were speaking out against the U.S.-funded Israel attacks on Palestine. Michael claims the White House was blasting the music for the sole purpose of drowning out the protestors.

In contrast, other followers argued the White House could have just been hosting an evening event on the South Lawn, perhaps a Pride Month event. The White House is hosting its second annual Juneteenth celebration on June 10 at the same location.

“People keep mentioning that it may have been a Pride event and it’s like… you understand that’s worse right?” Michael posted.

His argument was it’s worse to use a Pride event to drown out protestors of a subject he’s very passionate about.

It’s worth noting President Joe Biden officially called for an Israeli ceasefire and said America would stop sending the country money for military purposes on May 31.