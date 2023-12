Lil Baby hosted his third annual “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration” on Dec. 27, where he gifted his hometown with a one-night extravaganza featuring performances from him and other prominent artists.

Last year, Lil Baby had several artists come to perform, including Drake’s big surprise appearance.

This year, the rapper featured appearances from Gloss Up, Quavo, Rob49, Hunxho, 2 Chainz, Rylo Rodriguez, 42 Dugg, Veeze, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, J. Cole, Yung Miami, and Jacquees.