Teyana Taylor rang in her 33rd birthday in style at the renowned Rick Owens Miami Store during the bustling Art Basel Miami week. The exclusive event highlighted Taylor’s impeccable fashion sense and the unique art experience offered by Rick Owens.

Taylor sported a striking pair of long red leather gloves as part of her birthday ensemble to add a touch of boldness to her two-piece red leather look from head to toe. The intimate affair was a fashion-forward extravaganza, creating an unforgettable evening in the heart of Miami’s artistic landscape.

Taylor’s friends, family and peers attended to the globally recognized event, including international fashion model and Rick Owens designer Tyrone Dylan, Muni Long, Lil Baby, Janelle Monáe, Rich the Kid, London on the Track and more.

Taylor Port, a port wine brand that recently launched its sweeter and stronger Taylor Port Black, made the evening grander. The combination of Rick Owens’ avant-garde interior design and the featured elixir created an atmosphere of sophistication and luxury.

Fans looking to emulate Taylor’s fashion choices can draw inspiration from her bold style. Incorporating statement pieces like red leather gloves can instantly elevate an outfit to next level and make a strong fashion statement.

The Rick Owens Miami Store fashion and art experience during Art Basel Weekend was a true celebration of creativity. Against the backdrop of Miami Art Basel, this celebration not only marked Taylor’s “Jesus Year,” but also showcased her influence in the fashion and culture space.