Bhad Bhabie said she was sexually abused twice as a child

Rapper and influencer Bhad Bhabie said the trauma she endured from two sexual abuse episodes has shaped the balance of her turbulent life so far.

On the Ari Fletcher eponymous podcast, the 22-year-old troubled entertainer admitted that her mother’s boyfriends took advantage of her, beginning when she was still a toddler.

Bhad Bhabie gets vulnerable

“I was molested by my mom’s ex-boyfriend [censored] from 3 to 6, and then I was molested by my [censored] from 13 to 16,” said Bhabie, who was born Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli in Boytnon, Fla., about 60 miles north of Miami.

“And then I had 30-year-old boyfriends when I was 16, 17, 18,” she continued.

Shocked into temporary speechlessness by the molestation claims, Fletcher asked if Bhabie had told anyone and if folks believed her. Bhabie answered affirmatively to both, but that “feds ain’t do s–t.” Bhabie elaborated, saying, “Nobody ever goes to jail when it comes to me. I don’t know they just never do. Both people that did something to me just didn’t go to jail.”

She first rose to national prominence when she and her mother visited Dr. Phil’s show in 2016 in an episode called, “I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime.”

As a troubled 13-year-old girl, Bhabie was presented as a violent and disrespectful child. She was asked if going on the show was a blessing.

‘No, first of all, they sent me to a f—ing program. They put the wrong person on the plane,” she said. “They needed to be putting my mama on the plane, not me… I was supposed to be there for 101 days, I was there for six months.”

The “Gucci Flip Flops” femcee said there was mistreatment of staff at the teen turnaround program in Utah toward children, including taking food away as punishment.

Bhabie explained: “Somebody died when I was there. One of the kids killed one of the staff members when I was there. … They monitor your letters, so if you tell your parent what’s going on there they’ll not send your letter out… There was kids there getting molested.”

In addition to that, Bhabie showed evidence that her boyfriend and the father of their infant child was abusing her physically.

Home invaders tried to break into Bhad Bhabie’s mansion

Bhabie’s revelation comes about a month after a pair of intruders tried to break into her $5.15 million mansion in Tarzana, Calif., about 20 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Bhabie was unharmed in the episode, but the invaders had fleed the scene by the time police arrived.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE or visit rainn.org.