Yaya Mayweather faces 99 years for allegedly stabbing woman over NBA YoungBoy

Floyd Mayweather’s 19-year-old daughter, Yaya Mayweather, could spend nearly 100 years behind bars after allegedly getting in a dispute with a woman over rapper NBA YoungBoy.

Yaya Mayweather got into an argument with Lapattra Jacobs, a woman who has a child by NBA YoungBoy, during the early morning hours of April 5, according to The Blast.

Mayweather wanted Jacobs to leave NBA YoungBoy’s home in Houston. At some point during the argument, things escalated and Mayweather allegedly stabbed Jacobs.

Jacobs was hospitalized and Mayweather was arrested.

Mayweather was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony that could lead to a $10,000 fine and up to 99 years in prison.

Mayweather is being represented by Kurt Schaffer, an attorney who has represented Slim Thug, Pimp C, and Rap-A-Lot Records CEO, J Prince.

Over the past week, NBA YoungBoy has gone viral a few times. In addition to dealing with two women fighting in his home, he’s also aired his beef with fellow rapper Kodak Black on social media. NBA YoungBoy’s mother also chimed in by posting a video on social media, sending a warning to any person who’s had a beef with her son.

At press time, Floyd Mayweather has yet to respond to Yaya’s recent run-in with the law.