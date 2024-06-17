Chrisean Rock sentenced to jail time in Los Angeles

Fans concerned about Chrisean Rock‘s toddler son may have more reasons to worry. Rock has been sentenced to 30 days in jail at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, California, according to court and jail records obtained by The Shade Room.

Rock’s original felony charge was reduced to a misdemeanor. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that her charge is “assault with a deadly weapon without a firearm.”

This incident stems from an altercation in February 2024, where singer James Chanel Wright accused Rock of punching him in the mouth backstage at a Tamar Braxton concert in Los Angeles. However, it hasn’t been confirmed if this case is the reason for her current jail time.

Chrisean Rock facing extradition to Oklahoma

Rock’s legal troubles don’t end here. She is also facing a felony arrest warrant in Oklahoma. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has placed a hold on Rock, and she will be extradited to Oklahoma after serving her sentence in California.

Rock was arrested on June 10 when she appeared at an L.A. County court hearing for her boyfriend, Blueface, who is also in jail. She was initially apprehended for a felony fugitive warrant in Oklahoma for “possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance” from her arrest on Feb. 18, 2022.