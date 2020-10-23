Rick Ross buys nearly 100 acres of land for $1 million

Rick Ross has made an investment that could keep the “Hustlin'” rapper wealthy for a long time.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, Ross posted on Instagram that he purchased 87 acres of land for $1 million, according to TMZ.

The land, located in Fayetteville, Georgia, features two homes that could be used as living quarters or rental properties. Ross also could develop the land for a bigger real estate venture.

The land is near Ross’s primary home, which was once owned by boxing champ Evander Holyfield. Holyfield sold the property to a bank for $7.5 million in 2012, and Ross bought the mansion for $5.8 million.

The 54,000-square-foot mansion features 109 rooms, indoor and outdoor pools, a movie theater, and a bowling alley. The upkeep alone costs $1 million annually.

In an interview with rolling out in 2019, Ross shared his strategy for saving money when he first began a career in entertainment.

“I was blessed to go through the struggle, so when I got my first big check, I did not spend a coin for 11 months,” Ross revealed. “I just had my mind on something else. I just knew that I ate Ramen noodles long enough, and I did not want to go back to those noodles yet. So, once I got on, I stacked some [money] so I was in the position to try something new.”