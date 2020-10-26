Gayle King bemoans weight ‘crisis’

Gayle King is suffering a weight “crisis.”

The 65-year-old TV presenter has taken to Instagram to discuss her weight issues, revealing she’s heavier than she’s “been in [a] long time.”

Alongside some photographs of herself on the scales, King wrote: “CRISIS! The weight struggle is real! fatter than I’ve been in long time .. & scared to get a pedicure (big sigh) swipe left for the way we were …ideal weight says Dr is 163… not happening anytime soon .. blaming corona quarantine & Halloween candy corns I just bought ! Make it stop!”

Earlier this year, meanwhile, King spoke out in support of the anti-racism protests in the U.S. following George Floyd‘s death.

The TV star revealed she was encouraged to see so many people throw their support behind the movement.

She said: “I’m starting to feel a little lighter because I’m really encouraged, really encouraged, by the diversity of the protesters, by the length of the protests, and that 12, 13 days out people are still on the street because they know there is still so much work to be done.

“And I do get encouragement from that. But on top of that, though, we’re still mourning the death, a horrible death, that we all witnessed with our own eyes, of George Floyd. And I’m still haunted by that.”

King also felt a new level of responsibility in her job as a TV host.

She explained: “I always say when I sit on the set of CBS News that I have a front-row seat to history, and it feels more important now than ever before because I do think sometimes the conversations are very nuanced, and I do think it’s important to point out different things that people might not have noticed before.”