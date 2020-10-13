Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend explains her death to Gayle King (video)

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend explains to Gayle King that he is “a million-percent sure” that the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department did not identify themselves before they busted through the door and fatally shot Taylor on March 13.

The exclusive interview is set to air on “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Walker breaks down the seconds before his life was changed forever and Taylor’s life ended in a hail of gunfire.

“It was dead silent in the house,” Walker said to King. “And it was 12:00, 1:00 at night, or whatever time. So it was — it’s always quiet. We live in a quiet place. So if somebody was on the other side of the door saying anything, we would hear them.”

Walker reiterated that he heard no voices on the other side of the door before the three cops bust it down. “I’m a million percent sure that nobody identified themselves.”

Walker, who has a license to carry firearms, thought they were being robbed, which is what caused him to open fire in the direction of the door, striking one officer in the leg. The officers subsequently returned fire and struck Taylor at least five times, killing her on the scene.

“That’s why I grabbed the gun. Didn’t have a clue,” Walker said. “I mean, if it was the police at the door, and they just said, ‘We’re the police,’ me or Breonna didn’t have a reason at all not to open the door to see what they wanted.”

The three officers did not find any drugs in Taylor’s home.

Listen to a snippet of the exclusive interview below: