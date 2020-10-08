Daniel Cameron seeks to prevent juror from speaking on the Breonna Taylor case

Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron continues to appear as if he’s not being transparent with the public. On Oct. 7, Cameron filed a motion to prevent members of the grand jury from speaking about the Breonna Taylor case, according to CNN.

Cameron filed a motion to dismiss an anonymous juror from speaking about the proceedings of the case. On Sept. 29, the anonymous grand juror filed a motion to speak publicly about the case by saying Cameron used grand jurors “as a shield to deflect accountability and responsibility for these decisions.”

The filing also asked the court to release a recording of the full grand jury proceedings. One day later, Cameron released about 15 hours of audio recordings of the proceedings, but the recordings did not include the charges that were presented to the jurors. Cameron never gave the grand juror an option for murder charges because he claimed that Taylor’s boyfriend fired gunshots at officers first, an account that was not confirmed by the ballistics report.

The anonymous jurors want to publicly discuss “charges that were not presented to the grand jury, explanations of the law that were not provided to the grand jury, defenses or justifications that were not detailed during the proceedings, witnesses that did not testify, potential defendants that were not presented, and/or individuals or officials who were not present for the proceedings.”

In a statement, Cameron claims that allowing the jurors to speak about the proceedings would create havoc. “The grand jury process is secretive for a reason, to protect the safety and anonymity of all the grand jurors, witnesses, and innocent persons involved in the proceedings,” Cameron said in the statement. “Allowing this disclosure would irreversibly alter Kentucky’s legal system by making it difficult for prosecutors and the public to have confidence in the secrecy of the grand jury process going forward.”

On March 13, Brett Hankison and officers Jonathan Mattingly, and Myles Cosgrove entered Taylor’s apartment after obtaining a no-knock warrant. The officers fired more than 20 shots, killing Taylor.

Hankison is being charged for firing his weapon, but not with Taylor’s death. In turn, he was given a $15,000 bond and will only face up to five years in prison.