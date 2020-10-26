Silento jailed for allegedly driving over 140 mph on Atlanta highway

Silento was arrested for speeding while driving a 2020 BMW X3.

The incident occurred on Interstate-85 on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Around 3 a.m., an officer allegedly clocked Silento, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, driving 143 mph in a 65 mph zone.

When the officer caught up to Silento, the 22-year-old rapper reportedly said that he had a valid reason to be traveling at such a high rate of speed. “People be following me wherever I go,” Silento reportedly told the officer.

Regardless of his excuse, Silento is charged with exceeding maximum speed limits, driving on roadways laned for traffic, reckless driving and stopping, standing or parking in a prohibited space.

Silento’s claim to fame is that, in 2015, he uploaded the video for his song “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae). Within one week, the video had garnered 2 million views on YouTube and became a youth dance sensation. The song eventually would peak at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

However, after releasing the albums Fresh Outta High School and Fresh Outta High School 2 in 2018, he has remained off of the radar in terms of music.