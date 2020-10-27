Breonna Taylor grand jurors call cops’ actions ‘criminal,’ ‘negligent’ (video)

Two of the grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case have bluntly described the Louisville cops actions as “criminal” and “negligent.”

None of the three officers from the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department were indicted on homicide charges, however, as Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron did not present those options to the jurors.

Now that a Louisville-area judge has granted jurors the right to discuss the case, three of them have spoken out against Cameron and the cops that bungled of the no-knock warrant that ended up with Taylor being killed in her own home on March 13.

Two of the grand jurors spoke under the condition of anonymity to Gayle King on “CBS This Morning.” With their faces obscured, the two jurors were only described as juror No. 1 and 2.

King asked them to assess the actions of the three Louisville police officers, Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove.

Juror No. 1 said the cops actions were “negligent. They couldn’t even provide a risk assessment. And it sounded like they hadn’t done one. So their organization leading up to this was lacking. That’s what I mean by they were negligent in the operation.”

When juror No. 2 was asked the same question, he simply said, “criminal.”

“They were criminal leading up to this in everything that they [did],” juror No. 2 added. “The way they moved forward on it, including the warrant, was deception.”

Both jurors echoed the sentiments of the first juror who spoke out last week against Cameron. All three jurors complained that Cameron deceived the public and that they were never given an opportunity to consider any homicide charges, whether murder or manslaughter.

According to Yahoo.com, juror No. 1 intimated the jurors wanted to consider more charges. But he said Cameron and other prosecutors told them that charges would not stick.