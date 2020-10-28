DC Young Fly will not continue ‘Wild ‘N Out’ without Nick Cannon

“Wild ‘N Out” has likely seen its last days. The hit comedy produced by Nick Cannon for MTV remains in jeopardy. But some have speculated DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean, all former talents of “Wild ‘N Out,” could possibly take over the show as the main hosts.

However, DC Young Fly, Miller, and Chico Bean all said that they will not participate in the show without Cannon. Some believed that DC Young Fly was being groomed to take over as the host of the show.

During an interview with “The Breakfast Club” on Oct. 27, DC Young Fly said, “I want [it] the right way. I wanted [it] to be given to me from the O.G. It’s his s—. It’s not corporate s—. Corporate didn’t hire me. Nick hired me. So, it’d be a backstab for me to go be like, ‘Alright corporate, what y’all want me to do?’ I know how the game get. Y’all don’t [mess] with me like that. You only [mess] with what I can bring you. I wanna be part of a family, and Wild ‘N Out was family.”

Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” show was discontinued by ViacomCBS for what the company called “anti-Semitic” views he expressed during his podcast, “Cannon’s Class.” During the podcast, which featured rapper Professor Griff, Cannon said, “[Blacks] are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

After the firing, Cannon responded with a lengthy message on his Facebook page.

“The moment was stolen and highjacked to make an example of an outspoken Black man,” Cannon said. “I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group, or corporation. I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the Black community.”

Cannon eventually issued an apology after facing backlash from those who viewed his comments as anti-Semitic. Cannon tweeted, “I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth. They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed.”

DC Young Fly, Miller, and Chico Bean have the highly-successful podcast, “The 85 South Show,” and hosted the BET Hip-Hop Awards on Oct. 27.