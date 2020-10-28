Omari Hardwick stars alongside Loretta Devine in terrifying thriller, ‘SPELL’

Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine and John Beasley star in the terrifying thriller SPELL, coming to premium video-on-demand and digital in time for Halloween on Oct. 30, 2020, from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Rolling out’s Porsha Monique caught up with Hardwick to discuss his role as Marquis in the thriller. Check out the interview and be sure to check out the film on Oct. 30.

FILM SYNOPSIS

While flying to his father’s funeral in rural Appalachia, an intense storm causes Marquis (Omari Hardwick) to lose control of the plane carrying him and his family. He awakens wounded, alone and trapped in Ms. Eloise’s (Loretta Devine) attic, who claims she can nurse him back to health with the Boogity, a Hoodoo figure she has made from his blood and skin. Unable to call for help, Marquis desperately tries to outwit and break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon.