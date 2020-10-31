Dina Martos and Courtney Rhodes launch entertainment agency

Dina Marto and Courtney Rhodes have benefited from lucrative careers in the entertainment space. Marto has worked in music management, orchestrating the careers of talents like Rick Ross, T.I., and Polow da Don, while being mentored by industry legend L.A. Reid. Rhodes has worked with multimillion-dollar businesses to get their marketing messages seen, heard and experienced across television, radio, magazines, e-commerce, digital and social media platforms.

Instead of resting on their laurels with more than 40 years of combined experience and connections, the two friends decided to pay it forward and create a space where other women could excel. In early 2020, they partnered to form C&D The Agency — a female-led management agency that provides marketing, branding and public and media relations services — along with project, talent and operations management specializing in business and entertainment.

“Our mission is to empower, mentor and lead businesswomen to collaborate together and increase opportunities for minority women. We are dedicated to building brands and campaigns that are rooted in meaningful initiatives, especially within the African American and multicultural communities,” Rhodes explained. She acknowledges having few female mentors during her own career journey and wants to be a part of changing that dynamic for young women today.

Marto agrees. Although she is thankful for her success, she says she has always felt there should be more women in executive and leadership positions. “When I first started out, there were very few women in leadership roles. There are more today, but we realized the need to create spaces to cultivate that growth,” Marto said. “We want to be a part of nurturing young careers and providing guidance and support. This isn’t about being anti-man. Most of our clients are men, and we enjoy collaborating with men in different capacities, but our goal is to be intentional about creating opportunities for women to lead.”

After being open for less than a quarter, C&D The Agency boasts an impressive client roster that includes five-time Grammy-winning music producer Tricky Stewart, Wade Ford owner Steve Ewing, Little Italia Restaurants, and the law offices of Julian Lewis Sanders & Associates LLC.

“We are taking resumes right now from women that are looking to take their careers to the next level,” Rhodes said. “It’s exciting for us to be able to offer this kind of opportunity.”

Learn more about C&D The Agency at www.canddtheagency.com.