British politician blasted for referring to Kamala Harris as ‘the Indian’

By Terry Shropshire | November 10, 2020 |

British politicians thoroughly denounced a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly after he referred to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as “the Indian” on Twitter.

Lord John Kilclooney, who serves in the House of Lords in the British Parliament, asked in a now-deleted tweet this inflammatory and racist question regarding the prospect of the 77-year-old President-elect Joe Biden passing away during his term: “What happens if Biden moves on and the Indian becomes President. Who then becomes Vice President?” Kilclooney asked before removing the tweet, according to NBC News.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, Harris, 56, became the first woman, first Black American and first South Asian American vice president-elect in U.S. history after she and Biden surpassed the 270 Electoral College vote threshold.

At least two British politicians have come out publicly against Kilclooney, prompting him to try to explain his Twitter post while remaining defiant.

When the backlash refused to relent, Kilclooney doubled down on the defense of his tweet. He remained obstinate and defiant in his refusal to apologize or even consider it a racist post.

Kilclooney’s colleagues demanded that he show contrition and be reprimanded for such an outlandish statement.

 

Members of the public also got into the act, challenging why someone who looks like Kilclooney would have the nerve to talk down about someone else.

 

 



