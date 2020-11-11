Star of new ‘Housewives’ show defends marriage to step-grandfather

Mary Cosby of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is firing back at critics who have raised questions about her marriage. It has been reported that the new reality star married her grandmother’s second husband, Robert Cosby Sr., in an effort to secure her grandmother’s bag, which was built on churches and restaurants.

Although the two share a son together and have been married for 22 years, her castmates are giving her the side-eye for the seemingly unconventional marriage. However, she has made it clear that she is not deterred or ashamed of what she describes as an “arranged marriage.”

“We were kind of in an arranged marriage,” Mary said. “It was in my grandmother’s will for us to marry.”

Mary insists her late grandmother told Robert, “If anything ever happens to me Bobby, I want you to marry one of my girls because they’ll look out for you.” She added, “We’re blessed to this day because of it.”

Despite Mary’s explanation, her cast-mates are looking at the situation from a completely different perspective.

“I don’t give a sh– if it’s your biological grandpa, your step-grandpa, sh–’s weird,” one of her castmates said.

To that remark, Mary said, “They’ll get over it. Digest it.”

During a later interview with “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice, Mary defended her marriage yet again saying:

“I’m busting through with this grandfather story, backlash. I don’t care. It’s not my blood. It was a family situation that I knew was right. They’re coming at me like I’m incest. I’m gross. And I’m marrying my grandfather, which sounds ridiculous. But I think—well, it does sound ridiculous. It’s my story and I’m not ashamed of it. I feel like I’d rather have kept my grandmother’s empire together than to have listened to the people and be let them be lost in life. It was 22 years ago. We’ve been married 22 years. So you understand when it’s old. It’s old to me now.”

Social media users have also reacted like Mary’s castmates, sharing colorful opinions about her arranged marriage.