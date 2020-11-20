Halle Berry shares intimate details about her 1st orgasm (video)

Halle Berry‘s first orgasm was when she was 11.

The Catwoman actress had no problem dishing about her first experience of exploring her sexuality and pleasuring herself when she and her friend, Lindsay Flores, were asked a series of sex-related questions for their “Bad & Booshy” series on Instagram.

Berry recalled: “I remember my first orgasm … I did it to myself.”

Flores asked how old she was, to which Halle replied: “11.”

She continued: “I was diddling. I was figuring out my sexuality, like most girls.”

However, when the pair were asked to spill the details about their “craziest sexual escapades,” Berry refused to answer.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that the former Bond girl and her boyfriend Van Hunt‘s “chemistry is through the roof.”

The 54-year-old Hollywood star — who has 12-year-old Nahla with former boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and seven-year-old Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez — has fallen head over heels with the 50-year-old musician, who has taught her to “love again.”

A source said: “She’s had some negative experiences [with men] but Van has taught her to love again — and love herself.

“He’s a wonderful, caring man. Their chemistry is through the roof.”

