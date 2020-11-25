Michael Jordan gives $2 million to food bank

Michael Jordan is not only legendary for his highlight reels of aerial acrobatics, but also for possessing that singular, coldblooded focus of an assassin.

Jordan, 57, explained on his record-breaking ESPN documentary, “The Last Dance,” that his laserbeam focus on annihilating his foes didn’t leave much room for attention to sociopolitical issues of the day. And he took much grief because of it.

The Charlotte Hornets owner has been much more involved from a civic and political standpoint in recent years. And his latest philanthropic effort

“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks,” Jordan said.

An incredible gift to be thankful for – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger! #TheLastDance Every action makes a difference. Join Michael & visit https://t.co/ExF6iX3wr7 to learn how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/UVUFQlbe0p — Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) November 25, 2020

The gift is timely, as Americans watch with heavy hearts the miles-long lines of cars leading into food banks across the country during the Thanksgiving season.

Feeding America, which bills itself as “the largest charitable food assistance network in the U.S.,” thanked their benefactor for the altruistic gesture.

“An incredible gift to be thankful for — NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger!”

Feed America will be able to disseminate the resources to over 200 food banks and 60,000 food partners throughout the country.

Jordan’s altruistic gesture closely follows his $100 million pledge, in conjunction with his Jordan Brand, to fight racial inequality. The Chicago Bulls icon also donated $7.2 million towards the building of two medical clinics in Charlotte.