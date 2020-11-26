Kash Johns strives for Billboard No. 1s through Winners Circle Publishing

Kash Johns, CEO of Winners Circle Publishing, has created his own impact with his producer powerhouse company.

The company was founded five years ago by Johns. His love for music production triggered a strong interest in the business side of music.

For this reason, he decided to take a break from producing, got a college business degree, and eventually created Winner Circle Publishing. WCP is administered by global publisher Warner/Chappell.

Johns spoke with rolling out about the highs and lows of being a businessman.

What is your day-to-day routine like at work?

Meditate and give praise to my creator in the morning. Exercise afterward. Start the business day by answering emails, studio sessions, business phone calls with attorneys and labels, and finding solutions to challenges throughout the day.

What inspires you to show up at work every day?

My Commitment to strive for Billboard #1s.

How did you determine your career path?

My path chooses me. When something is destined, you can’t run from it. You must embrace it.

Describe how you set goals and evaluate your success.

Any goal is possible. It’s up to you to make it happen. My formula for goal setting is RR: Real Results.

Name your favorite role models for success in two different industries.

GOD my creator and Napoleon Hill, the writer

Name three books that changed how you saw life that you would recommend to others.

Napoleon Hill – Think N Grow Rich, Napoleon Hill – Outwitting The Devil, and the Bible.