Writer Teneshia Jackson Warner shares tips on mentorship and networking

Writer Teneshia Jackson Warner wants readers to know that there are many different routes to success. In her new book, The Big Stretch: 90 Days to Expand Your Dreams, Crush Your Goals and Create Your Own Success, Warner gives tips for anyone looking to “stretch” out of their comfort zone to find their own brand of success.

What is the biggest mistake people make in relation to networking?

I think the biggest mistake people make is taking things personally if a person doesn’t have time to meet with them. Most people will see someone they want to be their mentor and call them and then if they don’t get the response they wanted from that person, they become disheartened and get in their feelings. You have to realize people are busy and have a lot going on with their lives, which is why they are so successful and you want to talk to them.

What is another option to inviting a potential mentor to lunch or dinner?

I like to suggest what I call “mentor moments.” Not everyone has time to meet with you personally and that’s not always what you need. Sometimes a phone conversation or going to hear someone speak can give you a nugget of information that you needed. Take that nugget, file it away and refer back to it.

